The Best Ways to Follow the Olympics While You're at Work

RIO 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

Unless you've somehow managed to set aside 6,755 hours to watch the entirety of NBC's Olympics coverage, you need to find some other way to keep tabs on what's going on in Rio. You don't need to be a slave to your DVR for the next two weeks; here's how to catch up on the action from just about any device you own, even when you're shackled to your desk. Because just like Steven Tyler, you don't wanna miss a thing.