How to Watch Today's Apple iPhone 7 Announcement

If you're after the latest Apple product news, it might seem like a total no-brainer to follow Apple on Twitter -- and it is, but not quite for the reason you'd think. Weirdly, the computing behemoth has never actually posted a tweet since its account was created back in 2011, and its sole tweet announcing the September 7th event last week was part of an ad buy, which explains why it doesn't appear in Apple's feed.

So why follow an account that's never tweeted before? Well, if there were ever a time for Apple to break its social media silence, it's now -- an idea lent further credence by the fact that the account's been recently updated with a new, non-egg profile pic & background image.