How to Watch All the Netflix Movies and Shows You Can't Get in the US

In case you haven't heard, Netflix is taking over the world. Last week, the company made the surprising announcement that it was expanding its video-streaming service into 130 new countries -- meaning, people are now binge-watching Bloodline in literally every country of the world (except for the poor souls in China, North Korea, Syria, and Crimea, who shall remain Kimmy Schmidt-less).
Ever since Netflix was first unveiled outside of America, customers in the US (and elsewhere) have been using VPNs, or "unblockers," to trick Netflix into thinking they're watching in another country. Why, you ask? Since licensing rules are different in every territory, the available catalog of shows and movies can vary widely depending on where you're watching. For instance, as of this writing, flicks like No Country for Old Men, The Sandlot, and Tremors are not available in the US -- but they're right there waiting for you if you're watching in the UK, Norway, or Germany, respectively.
So now a whole new 130 countries' worth of untapped Netflix goods are at your disposal -- BUT, they just followed up this good news with some bad: soon, Netflix will be cracking down on viewers who've been using unblockers to mask their locations. That means if you want to take advantage of all the sweet, sweet rom-coms and B-list horror flicks you can't get stateside, you better act fast. Or don't, since even Netflix's CEO doesn't seem to know how the company could do such a thing.
How do you get in on this shady-but-still-somehow-legal business? Two of the most popular download options are Smartflix (which is free and for desktop only) and Media Hint (which is $4 a month and works on most mobile devices as well). Both will set you up for access to titles you wouldn't otherwise be able to watch.
If neither of those strikes your fancy, there're plenty of other VPNs (virtual private networks) to choose from. And soon, hopefully some of these Netflix tracking sites will get hip to the deluge of new countries and make it easier to see where to "go" to get what you want.
