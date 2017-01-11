How to Watch All the Netflix Movies and Shows You Can't Get in the US

In case you haven't heard, Netflix is taking over the world. Last week, the company made the surprising announcement that it was expanding its video-streaming service into 130 new countries -- meaning, people are now binge-watching Bloodline in literally every country of the world (except for the poor souls in China, North Korea, Syria, and Crimea, who shall remain Kimmy Schmidt-less).

Ever since Netflix was first unveiled outside of America, customers in the US (and elsewhere) have been using VPNs, or "unblockers," to trick Netflix into thinking they're watching in another country. Why, you ask? Since licensing rules are different in every territory, the available catalog of shows and movies can vary widely depending on where you're watching. For instance, as of this writing, flicks like No Country for Old Men, The Sandlot, and Tremors are not available in the US -- but they're right there waiting for you if you're watching in the UK, Norway, or Germany, respectively.