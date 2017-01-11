Virtual Reality Is About to Change Your Life. Here's How.

For those of us who grew up begging and pleading with our parents for a Virtual Boy, virtual reality has long been the holy grail of gaming. Now, thanks to Google Cardboard, Oculus Rift, Samsung Gear VR, and the HTC Vive that launched last month, we’re on the precipice of a brave new world full of mind-blowingly immersive VR experiences.

But virtual reality today is basically like the Internet in the 1990s; we've barely scratched the surface of what it can do. I chatted with Jody Medich, a Director of Design at Singularity University, a think tank for futurists founded by Ray Kurzweil. Up until recently, Medich was the principal user experience designer on the Microsoft HoloLens, so she's got a pretty good idea of where the technology is going. As you can probably imagine, shit’s about to get cray. Here's how virtual reality will change the world -- and your everyday life -- in the next five to 10 years.