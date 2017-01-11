Did You Know YouTube Started Out as a Dating Site?

Because any videos were better than no videos, Karim started uploading random clips of 747s taking off and landing, just so there was something there to watch (even he admits it didn't make any sense). Eventually they grew so desperate to get legit dating videos, they spammed Craigslist and offered to pay women to upload videos of themselves to the site (spoiler: no one took them up on it).

Soon, coming up with methods to recruit would-be daters became less and less of an issue. "Our users were already one step ahead of us," Karim says. "They began using YouTube to share videos of all kinds -- of their dogs, vacations, anything."