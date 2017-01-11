The Travel-Booking App That's Easier Than Kayak

The breakdown: Pandering to the millennial dream of never having to talk to people on the phone ever again, Hyper handles all your nitty-gritty travel-booking needs via text. It works like this: any time you need to book a trip, just send a text message outlining what you need. It can be as simple as "I need to be in LA next Tuesday afternoon for a meeting, and I’ll also need a car and a place to stay." Or, get super specific if you have a certain budget, want a specific type of rental car, or need to get to where you're going by a particular time.

Within a few minutes, a real live AI-assisted human will respond and provide you with different itinerary options to swipe through -- for free! With hotels, the app makes it easy to pick and choose by providing photos and a glimpse at amenities. If you like what you see, you can book it right then. Or alternately, ask for something different ("Can you find a hotel a little closer to Downtown? With a pool?"), and it'll go back to the drawing board.