This Is the Only Email App You Should Be Using

Everybody has their own unique strategy when it comes to managing their deluge of daily emails, but we can all agree on one thing: it’s a soul-crushing time-suck. Take some comfort in knowing there’s an easier, faster way to slay your inbox all day everyday. It’s called Inbox by Gmail.

It's been around since 2014, but a recent app update that makes project managing your inbox even easier proves once again that it’s the only email client you should be using. If you're not currently on board with Inbox, here's why you should make the switch.