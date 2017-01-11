What Your Instagram Filter Choices Reveal About You

Depressed users were less likely to use filters...

The study found that users with confirmed depression usually posted bluer, darker, and more faded images. They were less likely to use filters than non-depressed users, but when they did, they favored "Inkwell" over any other, with "Crema," "Willow," and "Reyes" rounding out the top four. Conversely, non-depressed users preferred "Valencia" and posted images with warmer tones.

... and posted fewer group shots

Interestingly, depressed participants were more likely to 'Gram photos with faces in them, but usually of just one or two people -- so, more selfies or photos of individuals, and fewer shots with large groups.

Users without depression got more likes, while depressed users got more comments

The researchers also discovered that the more comments a post received, the more likely it was posted by a depressed participant. On the other hand, a higher number of likes signified it was posted by someone who wasn't depressed.