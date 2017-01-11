Why Snapchat Is Still Better Than Instagram Stories (For Now)

Pinning text and emojis on videos

Sure, you can write captions for your Instagram Stories. But can you stick them onto your video scene like a virtual Post-it note? One of Snapchat's features that makes its videos look so unique is the ability to pin emojis and text, making them a three-dimensional part of the video -- for example, turning your eyeballs into hamburgers, or placing the word "DORK" on your friend's forehead. Instagram's text and emojis currently appear as flat overlays (the way Snapchat's originally were), which isn't quite as jazzy.

Try it out: To pin an emoji, tap the sticker icon after taking a video, tap an emoji to select it, then tap and hold the emoji to place it where you want it in the video. To pin text, write a caption, tap the "T" icon to turn it into block letters, then tap and hold the caption where you want it in the video.