There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

ios 10 text message notification from lock screen
Screenshot via iOS 10/Oren Aks/Thrillist
The new iOS 10 is packed with dozens of features meant to make your iPhone even more useful, but alas, we recently discovered that one of the new things it can do is set you up for an enormous breach of privacy.

Unlike previous versions of iOS that would allow you to respond to text messages directly from the lock screen after entering a passcode, iOS 10 now allows anyone to reply to texts directly from the lock screen without entering a passcode or Touch ID. If, like me, you have friends with dick-ish tendencies, this is hugely problematic. 

Here's what you need to know.

ios 10 text message notification
Screenshot via iOS 10

When an incoming text message notification pops up on your lock screen, giving it a hard press launches a preview of the message window and a keyboard for you to respond then and there, passcode-free. This allows anyone within an arm's length of your phone to reply to your Tinder date on your behalf while you're taking a leak.

We certainly weren't the first people to discover this glaring oversight on Apple's part. Some people on Twitter voiced their concern (and excitement) about it shortly after iOS 10 dropped.

There's no telling whether Apple will put a stop to this loophole in a forthcoming update to iOS 10, but the good news is you can manually disable it in your settings.

ios 10 settings menu
Screenshot via iOS 10

Head to Settings > Touch ID & Passcode, scroll down, and disable "Reply with Message." This will still give you the option to press and preview incoming texts from the lock screen, but it will prevent you -- or anyone else -- from replying without entering a passcode. 


Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. 

