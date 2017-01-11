There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

The new iOS 10 is packed with dozens of features meant to make your iPhone even more useful, but alas, we recently discovered that one of the new things it can do is set you up for an enormous breach of privacy.

Unlike previous versions of iOS that would allow you to respond to text messages directly from the lock screen after entering a passcode, iOS 10 now allows anyone to reply to texts directly from the lock screen without entering a passcode or Touch ID. If, like me, you have friends with dick-ish tendencies, this is hugely problematic.

Here's what you need to know.