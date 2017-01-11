Tech

Apple Still Hasn't Fixed the iPhone's Biggest Problem

By Published On 09/09/2016 By Published On 09/09/2016
iPhone 7 in rose gold
Screenshot via YouTube
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Apple is well-versed in the whiz-bang unveiling of flashy new iPhone features, and this time around was no exception. But while the iPhone 7's Home buttonwater resistance, and updated cameras are certainly impressive, Apple failed to deliver the one thing we actually need: a battery that doesn't drain in less than a day.

Related

related

Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster

related

The Most Important Changes to the New iPhone 7

related

The iPhone 7 Is Going to Make Your Subway Commute So Much Worse
More From iPhone Palooza

related

The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget

related

Watching an iPhone 7 Get Covered in Rubber Is Bizarrely Satisfying

related

9 Ridiculously Useful iOS 10 Features You Probably Haven't Noticed Yet

related

There's a Massive Privacy Problem With the iOS 10 Lock Screen

related

Apple's New 'AirPod' Wireless Headphones Are a Total Disaster
apple 7 backup battery case
Apple

Apple improved battery life, but it's not enough

Apple made a big deal during the announcement over how this new model will bring a meaningful improvement to battery life. The iPhone 7's battery is only slightly larger -- 14% bigger than the one in the 6S, and just 5% bigger that the one in the 6 Plus. According to Apple's SVP of Worldwide Marketing, it's actually the phone's new A10 Fusion chip -- a super-efficient processor that makes the phone faster than ever -- that will extend the time between charges.

By how much, exactly? Realistically it only gives you two additional hours of life compared to the 6S, and just one more hour than the 6S Plus. Apple then had the audacity to quietly acknowledge that its battery is still woefully inadequate -- by updating its web store with a brand new $100 iPhone 7 backup battery case. That's low, bro.

Wasn't the point of removing the headphone jack to make space for a bigger battery?

When the rumor spread that Apple was shipping out the iPhone 7 without a headphone jack, our naive assumption was that it was to free up space for a bigger, better battery. Turns out, axing the jack instead made space for other things like a newly engineered Home button and advanced camera components. Don't get me wrong, the cameras are incredible. Even still, taking away a cardinal feature like the headphone jack is an extreme inconvenience to many consumers, and introducing a pair of extremely expensive "AirPods" that we'll immediately lose doesn't make up for it. What would really make this whole headphone jack hubbub worth it? If Apple had taken the opportunity to reward consumers with a truly meaningful, practical improvement.

Apple continues to give us features we don't really need 

The age-old art of distraction has enabled Apple to get away with this for years. They make a to-do over some fun new feature no one was asking for (3D Touch, Live Photos, louder speakers) in hopes that the customers who're forced to keep a backup power source at the ready don't notice that they totally skimmed over the iPhone's biggest problem.

True, a slick video narrated by Jony Ive announcing that you've finally addressed a glaring, embarrassing issue wouldn't be a great look at the Apple event. A sexy new dual-lens camera, on the other hand, is definitely cool enough to wrangle in new consumers. Still, it's evident that plenty of existing iPhone owners are beginning to doubt their loyalty to a brand that refuses to fix their biggest gripe, and considering sales were down last year for the first time ever, Apple would be wise to keep them happy. 

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist who hasn't made it through a day without a recharge since 2014.

Other Stuff You'll Like In iPhone Palooza

related

READ MORE
We Tested the New iPhone Camera, and It Still Can't Beat the Samsung Galaxy
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The Most Important Changes to the New iPhone 7
iPhonepalooza

related

READ MORE
The Best iPhone 7 Cases for Every Budget
iPhonepalooza

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like