Apple Still Hasn't Fixed the iPhone's Biggest Problem

By how much, exactly? Realistically it only gives you two additional hours of life compared to the 6S, and just one more hour than the 6S Plus. Apple then had the audacity to quietly acknowledge that its battery is still woefully inadequate -- by updating its web store with a brand new $100 iPhone 7 backup battery case. That's low, bro.

Wasn't the point of removing the headphone jack to make space for a bigger battery?

When the rumor spread that Apple was shipping out the iPhone 7 without a headphone jack, our naive assumption was that it was to free up space for a bigger, better battery. Turns out, axing the jack instead made space for other things like a newly engineered Home button and advanced camera components. Don't get me wrong, the cameras are incredible. Even still, taking away a cardinal feature like the headphone jack is an extreme inconvenience to many consumers, and introducing a pair of extremely expensive "AirPods" that we'll immediately lose doesn't make up for it. What would really make this whole headphone jack hubbub worth it? If Apple had taken the opportunity to reward consumers with a truly meaningful, practical improvement.