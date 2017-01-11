The Headphone Jack Is Out, $159 'AirPod' Headphones Are In

It's official: Apple has killed the traditional 3.5mm headphone jack, and the new iPhone 7 will be shipping off without one. As we've said before though, there's no reason to freak out. Does this mean you'll never be able to listen with your favorite (not to mention expensive) corded headphones during your subway commute ever again? Not exactly.

Apple's acknowledged it's a major change, and not only is it including a stopgap solution in the box to keep us corded 'phones wearers content, it's just dropped a fancy-shmance new product: the Apple AirPods.