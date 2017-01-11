We Tested the New iPhone Camera, and It Still Can't Beat the Samsung Galaxy

The battle for the Best Smartphone Camera is on. For a while, the iPhone 6s boasted the best in the game, up until Samsung's Galaxy S7 came along and quietly challenged Apple's claim to the iron throne. However, the dual-lens camera on the new iPhone 7 Plus is the most impressive thing to come out of Apple in years, and works wonders the Galaxy can only dream of -- most notably, some pretty slick bokeh and depth effects.

But if you can't even pronounce "bokeh" and just want to know which damn camera is the best for everyday use, we're here to help. We took the iPhone 7 Plus, Galaxy S7, and iPhone 6s out into the field to see how they stack up against one another. Unsurprising spoiler alert: the 6s lost.