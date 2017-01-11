The iPhone 8 Is Coming. Here's What We Know So Far.

Speculating about future iPhones has snowballed into a cottage industry ever since Apple's first smartphone hit the market nearly a decade ago. The iPhone 7 has been out for mere months, but chatter about the iPhone 8 has been loud and clear since well before then, and hasn't waned. Just this week, The Wall Street Journal reported that the company is testing up to 10 different prototypes for the forthcoming 2017 iPhone.

We lent our ears to a coterie of industry insiders, Apple moles, and patent-application hawks to get a better idea of what Apple might have in store for us. Here are the biggest rumors we've read about so far: