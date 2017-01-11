A Side-By-Side Comparison of Every iPhone Camera Ever Made

Given how incremental each new smartphone update can seem, it's easy to forget just how far we've come since the nascent days of cameraphone development -- y'know, back before "selfie" was a word in the dictionary.

In an effort to remind us all how good we've got it circa 2015, Lisa Bettany (cofounder of Camera+) created a series of side-by-side photo comparisons that pit every generation of iPhone -- from the original all the way to the 6S -- against each other for the camera quality crown.