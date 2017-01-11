Fixing Your iPhone's Charging Issue Is Easier Than You Thought

Over the course of your ongoing love/hate relationship with your iPhone, you'll inevitably end up in the Apple store seeking a fix for any number of pain-in-the-ass quirks. But before you book a Genius Bar appointment to fix a mysterious charging issue, give this trick a try.

It turns out that one of the most common causes for charging malfunctions isn't hardware at all, it's pocket lint. Even the smallest bunch of dust or fibers lodged in your charging port can screw things up. If your phone is giving you random error messages about an incompatible charging cable, or not fully charging after being plugged in for several hours, try this out before you strut into the Apple store.