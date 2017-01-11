7 Hacks for Hiding Secret Stuff on Your iPhone

Your iPhone is safeguarded with a Touch ID, or maybe you've set up a crazy-complicated passcode. But still, there are probably some rather, uh, private things on there you'd prefer people didn't stumble upon when your phone is unlocked. Since Apple hasn't yet heeded our call for a special iPhone guest mode, it's on you to keep your private business private.

We caught wind of some of the tricks kids these days are using to hide things from their parents, and felt inspired. Here are a few easy ways to hide photos, embarrassing app notifications, and a bunch of other secrets in plain sight on your iPhone.