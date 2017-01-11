7 Gadgets That Will Help You Get Better Sleep

Neuroon

Price: $299

What it is: The ultimate sleep mask for every possible shut-eye scenario

The second sleep mask on the list ups the tech ante quite a bit, coming packed with a suite of functions to totally revamp how, when, and how well you snooze. You can shift between a handful of different modes using its dedicated app, including Light Boost, which uses light-spectrum therapy to give you quick burst of sustainable energy, or Jet Lag Blocker, which gently reschedules your body clock by exposing you to short bursts of light while you sleep. Additionally, if you're into the whole polyphasic sleep thing, or are subject to weird sleeping schedules because of your job, it also has a Biorhythm Adjuster function to help you power through the day feeling as rested as possible.