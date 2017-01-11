Why Apple Pay May Not Be as Secure as You Think

But should you feel 100% safe and secure bounding around with a phone that contains all the info a scammer needs to empty your bank account? Apple says absolutely. And in their defense, the system is designed with a series of safeguards.

For one, rather than pass your account information directly to McDonald's or Macy’s from your phone, each transaction is parlayed via a different proxy account, so that your information is never collected or even seen by the merchant -- protecting you from the sort of nightmarish mass-hacking incidents that've hit Target, TJ Maxx, Home Depot and others in recent years.