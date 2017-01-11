This College Kid's Invention Could Save Over a Million Lives

Most college kids' biggest takeaway after spending their spring break in Mexico might be to never drink water out of the faucet, or to remember to wear more sunscreen, or, seriously, don't drink the water or even brush your teeth with it, dude, I'm super serious. Not so for William Broadway, a British undergrad who returned from a camping trip through Mexico with friends armed with an idea for an invention that could potentially save millions of lives around the world.

As part of his undergraduate thesis project at Loughborough University in England, Broadway designed the ISOBAR, a small refrigerated capsule that can maintain a stable cool temperature -- without freezing -- for up to a month. In doing so, he's come up with something that will eliminate the biggest problem involved in transporting medicines and vaccines to far-flung regions that often need them most desperately.