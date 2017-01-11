The Black-Market Netflix Is the Ultimate Streaming Hack

Everyone loves Netflix -- at $9.99 a month, what's not to love? True, Netflix doesn't have Seinfeld, and a bunch of other goodies that Hulu has. But $11.99 a month (commercial-free!) sounds doable, so go ahead and add Hulu to the mix. And obviously you've gotta get your Game of Thrones on -- that's $14.99 a pop for HBO NOW. Um, totally worth it. Now throw in the money you pay for your Spotify subscription. Add up what you've spent on tickets to all those kick-ass movies in theaters so far this year. Big sports fan? What's cable going for these days?

It costs a lot to get great content. And yes, it's worth it -- there's a lot of great content out there to be got. But the cord-cutter movement is in full swing, and if we've learned anything from the Napsters and Pirate Bays of the world, it's that people will always find clever ways to score stuff for free that suckers like us will otherwise pay for.