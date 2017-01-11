This Startup Is Growing Meat in a Lab

Imagine walking down the grocery store aisle, picking out your ground beef and chicken for the week, only to find that the meat section looks slightly different. Instead of filled with packages labeled "organic” and "free range," everything you reach for is "lab-grown."

This may sound like a detail lifted from some dystopian sci-fi novel, but because of companies like Memphis Meats -- which is pioneering the technique of growing "cultured" meat from stem cells harvested from cows, pigs, and chickens -- we may be eating lab-grown burgers and bacon in as soon as the next five years.