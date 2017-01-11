Let's Admit It: Drones Are Annoying and Dumb

I’ll admit it, I was pretty pumped the first time I got to fly a drone. Granted, it was indoors with a dinky little quadcopter some company sent us to review, but it felt cool, like the first time I giddily grabbed ahold of a remote-controlled car as a kid. It's no wonder they're so damn popular. They're fun as hell.

But the honeymoon phase swiftly faded, and it wasn't just because I was viciously dive-bombed by one in broad daylight at the park. Let me just say what everyone else has been thinking: toy drones are really, really dumb. Maybe you disagree -- hell, you might even be one of the million people who got one for Christmas last year, but hear me out.