How to Score Your Dream Job on LinkedIn

Don't forget to fill out the summary field

Many people just brush past the "summary" field -- why bother, that's what your resume's for, right? Bad move. Other than your headline, the summary section is your first big opportunity to sell yourself, and according to LinkedIn's own research, 87% of recruiters are looking for it. Take the space to tell why you do what you do, and touch on a few accomplishments you're particularly proud of. Make sure you're writing in the first person and that your voice comes through.

Maldonado considers this section particularly important for people whose backgrounds are especially diverse. "The summary is a way to really showcase and brand yourself, so you're not overlooked for any opportunity. Highlight the skills you have that might not be portrayed in your resume," she said. If you need some help getting started, here are a few excellent templates to explore.