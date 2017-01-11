The World's Dumbest New Invention Is a $99 Smart Candle

In the ongoing quest to create "smart" versions of everyday items that absolutely no one needs, some intrepid flickering-flame lovers went ahead and made the world's first -- and hopefully last -- smart candle. ​​​​​​It's called LuDela, and it's arrived just in time for the accelerated decline of civilization.

Unlike the traditional, low-tech candles that Luddites and Amish people use, this one requires you to connect your phone to the battery-operated candle(s) over Wi-Fi. Next, you can ignite and extinguish its flame -- which is still real fire, by the way -- from across the room via an app. It's a convenience that will presumably be quite beneficial to a very select segment of the population: lazy people, magicians, and those short of breath.