It Turns Out Traveling to Mars Might Cause Serious Brain Damage

It's not necessarily a foregone conclusion that anyone who dares travel to Mars is doomed to live with brain damage for the rest of their lives, though. The study points to some preventative measures worth looking into, including a special protective barrier area of the spacecraft where astronauts could retreat to sleep and spend down time, and a vaccine of sorts that would collect free radicals and prevent them from entering your brain.

In any case, wonder how this news will impact Leo DiCaprio's plans to hitch a ride up there with Elon Musk.



Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.