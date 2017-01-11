6 Upcoming Tech Breakthroughs That'll Help You Live Longer

Drone ambulances will be the new first responders

The likelihood of surviving a massive heart attack or serious injury is directly correlated to how quickly an ambulance can get to you. That means a whole lot of people in both remote and densely populated places can be shit out of luck when it comes to emergencies. Enter: the Drone Ambulance. These nimble copters would zoom to the location packed with all the necessary first-responder tools (and in some cases even an actual medic) while a dispatcher on the other end instructs bystanders how to stabilize the patient until they can get them to the hospital.



Instant diagnostic tests will result in faster and more effective treatment

Most doctors will tell you there’s no better treatment for disease than early detection, and often times simply waiting for results can leave you in a dangerous lurch. As a result, there’s been a big push to develop instant diagnosis techniques. The handheld Scanadu Vitals device, which has been compared to the famous Star Trek Tricorder, can take all your vital signs in mere seconds -- a game changer not only for busy nurses and doctors, but first-responders. Another area being explored will radically change how we conduct blood tests. The company Theranos received a lot of attention in the last couple years for claiming it had developed a way to instantly test for diseases using just a drop of a person’s blood (no more needles!), and while it’s come under scrutiny for overstating some of its findings, it maintains that the technology is legit.