People With More Facebook Friends Live Longer

We each spend upwards of 12 full days per year with our eyes glued to our Facebook feeds. While that sounds like the exact opposite of healthy, a new study published in PNAS on Monday suggests that actively cultivating relationships on Facebook may actually help you live longer.

Before you get too excited, this doesn't mean your doctor's going to recommend upping the amount of time you spend mindlessly scrolling through your News Feed or Facebook stalking your exes. The study essentially confirms what dozens of other studies have suggested for years: An active social life is good for your overall health and longevity. What's significant is that now, those benefits can extend into your digital life as well.