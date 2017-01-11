NASA's Free App Lets You Live-Stream Space on Your Apple TV

The free new app is available to anyone with a fourth-generation Apple TV. Here's all the mesmerizing space action you can now get from the comfort of your couch:

Log on to a live stream with real-time views of Earth from the International Space Station

Scroll through 15,000 archive images, which you can view individually or as a continuous slideshow

Watch 10,000 videos from the NASA archive

Get info about when you'll next be able to see the ISS or other NASA satellites pass overhead, based on your location

Scope out 2D and 3D tracking maps of satellites currently in orbit

Check out the latest NASA intel for current and future missions

If you haven't yet upgraded to the latest Apple TV model (and you should), you're not entirely out of luck. A version of the app is also available for iOS, but let's be honest, space is meant for the big screen. Head to the App Store on your Apple TV to get the goods.