Breaking NASA Discovery Changes Everything We Knew About Mars

Your childhood dream of kayaking on Mars just got once step closer to reality.

In a massive, breaking announcement released by NASA today, flowing water has been found on Mars. Note: we are talking about present day, right-now Mars. Let me simplify this even more for you. There is water up on Mars right now.

The Mars-shattering (see what i did there?) discovery was made using photos gathered by NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter, which can analyze and measure the physical and chemical composition of the planet. NASA scientists have found four areas where seasonal, flowing, briny water occurs on the red planet, including the central mountains of Hale Crater on Mars -- captured by the photo below, via PBS News hour