15 Netflix Hacks You Aren't Using (But Should Be)

If you're watching via smart TV or a set-top box like Apple TV or Roku, you can turn your phone into a helpful "what to watch" guide by downloading the Upflix app for iOS or Android, which’ll help you sort and filter available titles by rating, actor, director, and more.

Remove embarrassing titles from your viewing history

Maybe you don't want your significant other to know you finished Luke Cage without them, or you'd prefer your late, late-night decision to watch How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days to not interfere with the subsequent recommendations served up by Netflix's algorithm. Not to worry -- you can selectively delete your history. Head to this page, where you'll see everything you've watched in chronological order, and remove any and all of your misdeeds. And if those misdeeds extend into the great streaming beyond, here's how to cover your tracks on YouTube, Hulu, Amazon, and more.