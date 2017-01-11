Everything You Need to Know About the New MacBook Pro

Apple's ditched the regular USB ports

Instead of dedicated ports for USB, display, and a power cord like before, Apple has simplified things by equipping the machine with four identical USB-C ports. Any of these ports can be used to charge the computer -- plus, you can insert a USB-C with either side facing up, which is nice. The bad news is you'll now need adaptors to use your USB-connected devices -- yes, including your iPhone charger. This may seem obnoxious, especially since these adapters aren’t cheap ($20 and up), but in true Apple fashion, it’s a bold move to nudge us into the future. USB-C is the future of connectivity because it allows for incredibly fast throughput between devices, and will eventually become the industry standard for everything you’d ever need to plug into (printer, monitors, cameras, hard drives, etc.).