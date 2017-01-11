Apple's New TV App Has One Huge Problem

Considering an enormous swath of streamable content is absent from a database intended to help you find what you want to watch, TV isn't very convenient. And frankly, with a name like "TV," trying to explain what it even is and what it does to anyone but diehard Apple users is a recipe for incredible confusion.

What's more, setting it up to authenticate all of the apps and services you're subscribed to is currently quite clunky and confusing. For example, I was able to successfully sync my HBO NOW account, but an attempt to sign into my Hulu account went unrecognized and instead prompted me to initiate another subscription to the service. The Verge has also raised the issue that since Apple's recently launched single sign-on feature doesn't yet support many popular services and cable providers, using TV is not a seamless experience.