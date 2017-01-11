10 Awkward Questions We Have About Facebook Reactions

People lost their damn minds last fall when Facebook announced it was getting to ready to roll out an alternative to the ubiquitous Like button -- a Dislike button. Then we all let out a collective "Huh?" when it turned out the new feature wasn't actually a button at all, but a series of six emoji-esque "reactions" you can use to respond to other people's posts. In a word, they're weird.

Users in Ireland and Spain, where Facebook's been testing the new feature for months, have had time to acclimate to the new setup, but we're still a little confused. Does this mean the Like button is dead?! Is this just another one of Facebook's epic failures? And most importantly: when the hell are we supposed to use the one for "Wow"?!?