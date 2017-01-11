Chip-Enabled Credit Cards Are Going to Make You Tip More

While the change is already in effect, not every restaurant will be equipped to read the new cards. Instead, American chip card holders will need to input their four-digit PIN or give their signature on a hand-held device at the table, held in the server's/bartender's hand, no less. This will be the case till restaurants tech catches up with our cards -- which could obviously take a while.

Yes, that means when tipping with the new cards, your server will be standing right over your shoulder, waiting, watching, judging. No more swiping, tipping, then fleeing.

“The tipping culture of the US will see some behavioral shift based on the user experience with [chip cards],” Nick Holland, head of mobile at Javelin Research, a financial services research firm, told Quartz. “It’s another effect of the different, and longer, process [with chip cards].”