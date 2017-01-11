Everything You Can Do With Snapchat's Huge New Update

How to form a group, Option A: From the main screen, swipe left to the text chat page, tap the "new chat" icon in the upper left corner, then select all the friends you want in your chat. Then, you can name the group by tapping “Name Group” at the top -- e.g., “Mah Gurlz,” “Awkward Work Friends,” “Guys Named Steve,” whatever you want. This saves your group so you can quickly text-chat with them again, or send them photos and videos through the camera interface.

Option B: Take the photo or video you’d like to send, tap the blue send arrow, and then start tapping names of your buds you want in your snapping crew. An icon in the upper-right corner that sort of looks like the Blue Man Group appears, which takes you to the “Create Group” menu, where you can finalize it and save it for later.