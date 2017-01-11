This Year's Nobel Prize-Winning Invention Could Basically Make Us Immortal

The Nobel Prize in chemistry doesn't get nearly as much attention as the ones that go out for peace or literature -- especially this year, when the latter was controversially awarded to songwriter Bob Dylan. Amidst all the Dylan hubub, what nobody noticed is that this year's Nobel-winning chemists pretty much just unlocked the key to immortality.

More specifically, this trio of scientists has developed "the world's smallest machines" -- molecules that can produce mechanical motions to perform specific tasks, like wipe out disease or damage from the body. It's a big deal, and great news for anyone angling to live forever.