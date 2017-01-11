"Not really. I didn't know what I was in for!" she replied. I guess when you're with someone for that long, you begin to trust them. Weird. But John tells me he doesn't take the hoverboard to an unsafe speed. He goes about 4-5mph, which is faster than you can walk, as evidenced by the fact that I had to jog a bit to keep up with them on the video.

The hoverboard is a newer feature in their decades-long relationship, but considering they've traveled the world together, raised two kids, and managed to stay together through it all, it's just the icing on the cake of their lifelong story.

What really struck me about these two ultimately wasn't the novelty of seeing an old man cruising around on a hoverboard. People generally have a pretty negative view of hoverboards, but here's a 78-year-old man who's found a way to embrace modern technology and use it to improve the time he has with his wife. Equally impressive, if not more, she's totally cool with it. Maybe it's because I grew up in an age where everyone's parents were getting divorced, but it's pretty heartwarming that this guy is still by his wife's side. This is a relationship and a love that has adapted over time -- to disease, to the aging process, and to new technology.