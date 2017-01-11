Is the Hot New App 'Peach' Doomed to Fail?

It's truly remarkable how Internet hype will skyrocket certain apps and social networks into absurd popularity, only to see them swiftly crash, burn, and call it a day in the far reaches of the iTunes store.

Case in point: remember Ello, which the so-called anti-Facebook people scrambled to score invites to back in September 2014? Or the contact-sharing network Path co-founded by Shawn Fanning? Or Meerkat, the live-streaming app that was swiftly upstaged by Periscope? Or how about Yo, that gloriously stupid app whose sole function was to literally send your friends the word “yo”? They were all ushered in under a firestorm of hype, only to bite the dust in a matter of weeks under their original iterations, forced to pivot and reinvent themselves to survive.