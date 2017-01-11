This "Yelp for People" App Will Let You Rate Everyone, From Friends to Exes

Now that you can share your opinions on restaurants, doctors, and pretty much everything else, it's only fair to have this ability extended to the actual people in your life, like family members, co-workers, and that clown who gave you his number at the Gathering of the Juggalos.

That's where Peeple comes in, a new app that will allow users to apply Yelp-style ratings and reviews to the people they know and love -- or know and despise, as the case may be. It's the best idea ever, and a disaster of biblical proportions, all rolled into one.