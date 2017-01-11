People Who Grew Up Using Napster Are Better Music Fans

By necessity, we were carefully curating our libraries with music we knew we wanted to listen to more than just once. We spent hours perfecting our playlists of 19 to 22 tracks to burn onto blank CDs so we could listen to them over and over in our cars (that's right kids, no Bluetooth back then). Burning a CD for someone was our version of the mixtape: an intimate gift we gave friends for their birthdays, moms for Mother's Days, and our significant others for no reason at all.

We were more tuned in to the album-release schedules for artists we liked. We spent time marinating in their albums and learning their lyrics. We felt more personally connected to them, and fostered a sense of ownership, as if they were "ours." Yes, it was an environment ripe for elitism and music snobbery, but more than that, it positively bred feelings of true fandom.