Soon You'll Be Able to Charge Your Phone With Your Clothes

In tests that exposed the material to ambient sunlight and wind, it was able to charge a commercial capacitor to two volts in one minute. So while it isn't capable of generating a ton of electricity, feasibly it could continuously power your phone, if not give it a significant recharge, when you're out being active on a sunny day.

The fabric is slightly thick and rough -- more like a poncho or cobija blanket than a T-shirt. Still, it's lightweight and versatile enough to be integrated into goods like tents or backpacks, which means your future camping trips may come equipped with mini-generators to keep you plugged in while you're off the grid.