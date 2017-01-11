Tech

Soon You'll Be Able to Charge Your Phone With Your Clothes

By Published On 11/30/2016 By Published On 11/30/2016
electricity producing fabric
Zhong Lin Wang

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

Smartphone batteries may be getting ever-so-slightly better every year, and mophie backups have become a convenient stop-gap when you're out of juice on the go, but c'mon, it's nearly 2017 -- shouldn't we be able to conjure electricity from our own bodies at this point? 

Good news, my battery-dependent people: Some intrepid researchers just invented a super-thin, flexible fabric that can generate electricity from light and movement. That means recharging our ubiquitous pocket computers may soon be as simple as slipping on a sweater and going for a walk.

Related

related

New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge

related

Soon You'll Only Have to Charge Your Phone Every 3 Months

related

Google’s New Phone Solves Your iPhone’s Two Biggest Problems

related

New Smartphones Will Last for 5 Hours on a 5-Minute Charge
electricity producing fabric
Zhong Lin Wang

A team of scientists at the Georgia Institute of Technology has been working on the material for at least two years. It's essentially wool weaved together with special fibers made up of solar cells and "triboelectric nanogenerators" -- aka little things that generate a small amount of electrical energy from the friction produced by slight movements, like rotation or vibration.

In tests that exposed the material to ambient sunlight and wind, it was able to charge a commercial capacitor to two volts in one minute. So while it isn't capable of generating a ton of electricity, feasibly it could continuously power your phone, if not give it a significant recharge, when you're out being active on a sunny day.

The fabric is slightly thick and rough -- more like a poncho or cobija blanket than a T-shirt. Still, it's lightweight and versatile enough to be integrated into goods like tents or backpacks, which means your future camping trips may come equipped with mini-generators to keep you plugged in while you're off the grid. 

This development bodes well for the future of integrated wearable technology -- imagine being able to track your physical activity or vitals without strapping on some bulky device, and never needing to plug in to recharge. Plus, researchers point out that scaling production of this material wouldn't necessarily be too costly, since they successfully fabricated it without any speciality equipment -- just a traditional weaving machine. Combine this news with the forthcoming rapid-charging phone batteries and computers that only need to be juiced up every few months, and we're well on our way to untethering ourselves from the electrical outlet once and for all.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a solar-powered senior writer for Thrillist.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
It Turns Out Traveling to Mars Might Cause Serious Brain Damage

related

READ MORE
Google's New Photo-Scanning App Will Help Your Old Pictures Live Forever

related

READ MORE
How to Make Your Own Free, Custom iPhone Ringtones

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like