11 Free Podcasts That'll Make You More Interesting at Parties

What it's about: The hidden roles of design and architecture in daily life

Each 20- to 30-minute episode is a quick and dirty master class on fascinating topics surrounding design, architecture, and the "99% invisible activity" that shapes the world around us. It answers questions you've probably never thought to ask, like what the hell does the USPS do with the tons and tons of mail they lose every year? Or how did those inflatable dudes with flailing arms come to be, and why do store’s use them? One episode in and you're hooked. Trust me.