How to See How Liberal or Conservative Your Facebook Friends Really Are

Scrolling through Facebook these days is an easy way to learn a lot -- perhaps too much -- about your friends' political leanings. Granted, some of it's not that surprising. Your high school friend who studied gender theory at Oberlin is gung-ho about the Jill Stein recount? Duh. Your racist uncle Larry is sharing "news" stories claiming Hillary Clinton is a lesbian werewolf? Sure.

But what about your friends who keep their political preferences under the radar? What pages are they liking, what kind of news are they reading? And how one-sided is your Facebook feed?

A slick new browser extension called PolitEcho reveals detailed information about the political leanings of all your Facebook friends. Once you download it (here), it'll tell you if the guy you just started dating has an affinity for FOX News, or if your tight-lipped corporate boss is secretly a Green Party hippie. More importantly, it shows you how much of an echo chamber your News Feed actually is -- which, if you're among the 44% of Americans who get their news only from Facebook, might be pretty damn illuminating.