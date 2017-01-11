Scientists Just Made a Surprising Discovery in Beer Brewing

Incredibly, the researchers discovered that the sugar-rich after-beer is actually an ideal environment to cultivate a fast-growing fungus known as Neurospora crassa -- which not only naturally cleans the runoff, but also creates one of the most efficient, naturally derived electrodes used in lithium-ion batteries, those obnoxiously quirky power sources inside our smartphones.

While you shouldn't expect MillerCoors to start turning out iPhone batteries alongside Silver Bullet tallboys in the immediate future, the researchers have partnered with Avery Brewing in Boulder to explore a larger pilot program, and have patented the process in hopes of scaling it big-time down the road.