11 Tips to Get the Most Out of Your Roku

Add the secret Roku channels

The Roku Channel Store offers the biggest channel lineup of any streaming service. It also has a shitload of "secret" ones that aren't listed. To add them, you’ll either need a code or a link to install -- here's a list of some of the private channels out there. Sign into the Roku website and head to My Account > Manage Account > Add a Private Channel. Enter a channel access code and select Add Channel.



Stream your own media files

Turns out you can broadcast personal media on a Roku player. Some machines feature a USB port where you can plug in a storage drive and play files via the Roku Media channel. Another option to stream personal content is through the Plex channel, which gathers and organizes content from a DLNA server on your local network. To get started, download and sign up for the app. Then go to Preferences in the Roku app > Connect Plex account, and access the service by verifying a PIN code.