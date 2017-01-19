Apple's Rumored New Product Could Be Bigger Than the iPhone

It's hard to believe it's only been 10 years since Steve Jobs walked on stage to introduce the first ever iPhone. The mobile revolution it kicked off earned Apple a seat at the table as one of the most influential and important (not to mention profitable) companies on the planet, with industry insiders and techies alike anxiously awaiting the drop of every new device.

However, with iPhone sales down and questions rising over whether the brand has lost its edge, many are wondering what the notoriously secretive company's next big innovation might be, and when it'll be revealed.

It turns out, we may not have to wait much longer. That's according to piping-hot Apple gossip from a few well-placed sources, which suggests we may be on the precipice of yet another game changer, this time in the form of augmented reality-equipped glasses.