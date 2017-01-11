These Ingenious Floating Houses Will Save Us From Rising Sea Levels

Unless you've been deliberately ignoring climatologists, the weather, and, well, reality in general, you're aware that sea levels are rising at an increasing rate. It's led to an uptick in devastating coastal flooding, since even a slight rise in water level can have a significant effect on the storm surge. The gloomy truth is that many coastal cities will likely find themselves underwater in the next hundred years.

But here is some much-needed good news: An ingenious and innovative new infrastructure system is currently being developed that could provide a highly effective, wide-scale solution. The SAFE Building System, which stands for self-adjusting floating environment, would allow for entire communities to float up with the rising water, keeping them protected from floods.