8 Reasons iPhone Users Should Be Excited About the Galaxy S8

Samsung's had a rough time of it lately. Its Galaxy Note7 was plagued by a couple violently explosive battery issues that not only got it banned from airplanes and warranted two separate recalls, but resulted in the company eventually discontinuing its top-tier smartphone altogether.

However, if the number of diehard users willing to risk life and limb to keep using their dangerous devices is any indication, the Galaxy leads the way on a lot of important features that matter most to users -- superior battery life and durability, expandable storage options, and an industry-leading camera. And if leaks about the brand's forthcoming new phone are to be believed, the Galaxy S8 may pack in enough fresh hardware, flashy new features, and practical improvements that could convince even Apple loyalists to make the switch. Here are some of the rumors we've been reading that should get iPhone users pumped about Samsung's next flagship phone.