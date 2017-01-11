Scott Kelly's Most Inspiring Photos From His Year in Space

If you've ever wondered what it's like to spend a full freakin' year in space, US astronaut Scott Kelly can now tell you all about it. Yesterday, he returned to Earth after a 340-day stint aboard the International Space Station -- the longest amount of time any human has ever spent in space. And thankfully for us terrestrials, when he wasn't busy analyzing how the prolonged weightlessness was affecting his body, he managed to snap some incredible shots out the window (and even a few selfies). Here are a few of our favorites he shared over Instagram and Twitter while orbiting 220 miles overhead.
Day 207. Dusk over the #IndianOcean with a yellow band on the horizon. #GoodNight from @ISS! #YearInSpace #night #stars #yellow #ocean #earth #space #spacestation #iss #dusk
