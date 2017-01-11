Tech

Scott Kelly's Most Inspiring Photos From His Year in Space

By Published On 03/02/2016 By Published On 03/02/2016
scott kelly aboard the ISS
Flickr/NASA Johnson

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

If you've ever wondered what it's like to spend a full freakin' year in space, US astronaut Scott Kelly can now tell you all about it. Yesterday, he returned to Earth after a 340-day stint aboard the International Space Station -- the longest amount of time any human has ever spent in space. And thankfully for us terrestrials, when he wasn't busy analyzing how the prolonged weightlessness was affecting his body, he managed to snap some incredible shots out the window (and even a few selfies). Here are a few of our favorites he shared over Instagram and Twitter while orbiting 220 miles overhead.

 

 
 

A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on

 
 

I've never seen this before- red #aurora. Spectacular! #YearInSpace #space #iss #nasa

A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on

 
 

Subtropical Storm #Ana churns off the East coast of USA. #Wx from @ISS. #YearInSpace #storm #weather #iss #space #pod

A photo posted by Scott Kelly (@stationcdrkelly) on

 


Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Joe McGauley is a senior writer for Thrillist. He's pretty sure being in space for more than a minute would give him one hell of a panic attack.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
This Startup Is Growing Meat in a Lab

related

READ MORE
This Genius A.I. Game Can Guess Whatever You Draw

related

READ MORE
Why Every Self-Respecting iPhone Owner Should Turn on Read Receipts

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like